New town protest over ‘holiday let loophole’

CAMPAIGNERS donned Hawaiian shirts and inflatable armbands for a New Town protest against a so-called holiday let loophole yesterday.

Tenants’ union Living Rent targeted letting agency A Flat In Town accusing the firm of offering leases of up to five months to dodge regulation.

But the East Claremont Street-based company maintained its deals were by demand for students and families needing the “space and freedom” of short-term lets.

The Living Rent group are campaigning against such deals which, they say, mean tenants are left without normal rights and conditions.

Emma McGillivray, a member of Living Rent taking part in the protest, said: “A Flat In Town need to drop this sham immediately.

“The new, better contracts were hard won by tenants up and down Scotland, demanding better rights and better protections from eviction, and it is appalling for this letting agency to simply decide none of that applies to them.

“If they do not drop these blatantly illegal leases, we are leaving all options on the table – including taking legal action against A Flat In Town and any landlords operating a so-called “holiday let” through them.”

Fixed-length, “short-assured” leases were abolished in 2017, but Living Rent claim letting agents are using these “sham holiday let” contracts to exploit a loophole.

They targeted A Flat In Town after spotting an advert on their website for short-term lets of up to five months.

Yesterday’s action was the first by Living Rent since it published a report earlier this month claiming landlords are classing their properties as “holiday lets” to avoid regulation.

The group point out such holiday let leases afford tenants almost none of the protections they would be guaranteed under Short-Assured Tenancies or Scottish Private Residential Tenancies.

Neither landlords nor agencies operating on their behalf need to register and properties are exempt from HMO licensing.

Tenants are entitled to no third-party protection of their deposits, the same fire safety and repair standards are missing and evictions are easier.

A Flat in Town director Katrina Walker said: “We consider ourselves to be responsible letting agents and are always at the forefront of legal developments and changes.

“We do manage several short term lets, particularly over the summer season, with many of our clients individuals and families working or studying in the city for short periods of time who require the space and freedom they can’t get from hotels or those waiting for home sales or renovations to be completed.

“If the council or government tighten legislation on short term lettings – we will adhere immediately.

“We are always willing to communicate with groups within the property sector but with fair notice and on neutral territory. “To turn up at our place of work, unannounced in an intimidating manner does little to get the message of Living Rent over in a constructive manner.”

andy.shipley@jpimedia.co.uk