Newhaven seafood restaurant closes for refurbishment

A popular seafood restaurant at Newhaven is closed for refurbishment until next week.

Popular seafood spot Loch Fyne Restaurant and Bar at Newhaven harbour closed up on Monday for a refurbishment and is set to reopen on Thursday 10 October.

The interior scheme upgrades will enhance the layout of the historic maritime building was was previously home to the old fish market in Newhaven which dates back to the 1890s.

The largest part of the refurbishment will be the bar as it is being relocated and enlarged to allow more guests to enjoy a new selection of bar snacks, cocktails and fine wines.

Andrew Krukowski, general manager said: “We’re incredibly excited to reopen the doors on Thursday 10 October and we’re sure customers will enjoy our stylish new look, especially the fantastic new bar area.

“We have a super location here at Newhaven harbour – the perfect destination for a long lazy lunch, family get together over breakfast or big celebration.”

The restaurant prides itself on sustainably sourced seafood, much of which is delivered fresh from Loch Fyne in the Scottish Highlands.