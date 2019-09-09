Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA'0131 322 1246

Nine new Edinburgh entries added to Good Food guide 2020

The Good Food Guide by Waitrose & Partners 2020 has revealed today its foodie front runners across the British Isles, and nine restaurants in Edinburgh are new on the list.

Restaurants from across the region that have made it into the Guide’s Top 50 have been unveiled today, with the top-scoring restaurant in Scotland named as Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh The Caledonian, Rutland Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB'0131 222 8857

1. Grazing by Mark Greenaway

The Edinburgh Grand, 23 W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA'0131 526 4790

2. Hawksmoor

30 Albert Place, Edinburgh EH7 5HN'0131 556 6600

3. The Little Chartroom

Ian Georgeson
36 Broughton Street, Edinburgh, EH1 3SB'0131 477 5000

4. Fhior

