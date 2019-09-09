Nine new Edinburgh entries added to Good Food guide 2020

Restaurants from across the region that have made it into the Guide’s Top 50 have been unveiled today, with the top-scoring restaurant in Scotland named as Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.
View more
The Good Food Guide by Waitrose & Partners 2020 has revealed today its foodie front runners across the British Isles, and nine restaurants in Edinburgh are new on the list.
Restaurants from across the region that have made it into the Guide’s Top 50 have been unveiled today, with the top-scoring restaurant in Scotland named as Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.