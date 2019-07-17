Outdoor terrace on Edinburgh's Royal Mile opens for summer

Edinburgh venue, The Hub, has opened its outdoor Terrace ready for the busy summer season.

Located on the Royal Mile and a stone’s throw away from Edinburgh Castle, The Hub is home to the Edinburgh InternationalFestival and boasts a popular café and events spaces.

The Hub.

The Terrace features bright yellow ‘jumberellas’ suitable for both rain and shine and offers fizz, gin & tonics, wine and drams.

Soft drinks, Scottish beers and Edinburgh Gin are also available and guests can enjoy whiskies, wines and beers from the tailored Cafe Hub menu.

Food options from the menu include a Scottish artisan scotch egg with salad and coleslaw, sharing platters, Scottish beef burgers, and homemade brownies or gluten free chocolate cake.

The Hub Terrace is open daily from 11 am and will have extended opening hours through August.

The outdoor seating at the Hub.

The Café Hub menu has good options for vegan, gluten free and dairy free as well as having menus translated into German, Spanish and Mandarin.

