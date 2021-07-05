There are a total of 282 Munros in Scotland and bagging them all is a huge challenge – equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 14 times – completed by only the most dedicated walkers and climbers.

It’s thought that less than 7,000 so-called 'compleatists', or Munroists, have finished the epic challenge to date, making it a fairly exclusive club.

Many of the peaks can be scaled by anybody with a reasonable level of fitness, but some are more challenging prospects suitable only for those with experience and a head for heights.

Here are the 10 Munros that are the most difficult to tick off your list.

Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.

1. Sgùrr Dearg and the Inaccessible Pinnacle The mighty Cuillen mountain range on the Isle of Skye is the location of the most fearsome Munro in Scotland. It's not the mountain of Sgùrr Dearg (meaning 'red peak') that's the problem - it's the 50-metre high Inaccessible Pinnacle that tops it, which you have to deal with before claiming the summit. The 'Inn Pin' is the only peak that requires rock climbing equipment (along with a fair amount of bravery) to conquer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Ladhar Bheinn It's a challenge just getting to Ladhar Bheinn as it sits in the middle of the Knoydart peninsula, which isn't reachable by road. Access it via the path along Loch Hourn (pictured) or catch a boat from Mallaig and overnight on the peninsula. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. Sgurr nan Gillean Another challenging peak in Skye's Cuillins range, all routes up Sgurr nan Gillean have sections that require a scramble and are certainly not for the faint-hearted. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Untitled design - 2021-07-05T153634.813.jpg Generally regarded as the most remote Munro, A'Mhaighdean rises above the wilderness of Fisherfield in northwest Scotland, to the south of Ullapool. It takes most people several days to get there and back, so camping equipment is a must, with popular routes including a start around Loch a'Bhraoin (pictured). Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo