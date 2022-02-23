Here are 10 pieces of amazing Scottish wildlife to look out for in March

2. Look out for one of Scotland's most pretty insects

The orange-tip is one of the first butterflies of the year to hatch - and is one of the most spectacular. Once relatively rare, in recent years they have become widespread in Scotland and can be seen in city parks and gardens from the middle of March. Only the male has the colorful tips after which they are named, with the female having black patternation rather than orange.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images