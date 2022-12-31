With the New Year marking a fresh start what better way to begin the year with some crisp fresh air.
From country strolls to urban jaunts, Edinburgh offers a wide variety of beautiful walks. Here are 12 popular walks you do New Year Year’s Day.
1. Dalkeith Country Park
Perfect for a family walk on New Year’s Day, Dalkeith Country Park has over 1000 acres to explore. The park’s facilities will be closed on January 1 but guests are still welcome to explore the grounds including the popular 2km Family Friendly Yellow Trail and the 6km North Woods Green Trail. You can visit their website for information on all available trails. Photo: kaysgeog, flickr
2. Union Canal
The Union Canal runs from Fountainbridge in the city centre all the way to Linlithgow. Providing the perfect balance and green, blue and urban spaces, the 32-mile stretch is popular with cyclists and walkers. Walks can be accessed from several locations with landmarks along the way including historical bridges and the Almond and Slateford aqueducts. Photo: <p&p>photo
3. The Pentland Hills
Boasting over 62 miles of marked path walks, the Pentland Hills span from Edinburgh towards Biggar, featuring stunning views with a generous choice of walking routes for all abilities. Popular routes to check out are the Harlaw Woodland Walk, Capital View and Glencorse View. Photo: John Mason, flickr
4. Water of Leith
The Water of Leith offers a range of tranquil walks along its 22 mile stretch, hosting a range of wildlife alongside stunning river views. There are many popular walks along the majestic river including the two-mile Roseburn to Stockbridge route where you can visit the Scottish Gallery of Modern Art and Dean Village. Photo: dun_deagh, flickr
