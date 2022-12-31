1. Dalkeith Country Park

Perfect for a family walk on New Year’s Day, Dalkeith Country Park has over 1000 acres to explore. The park’s facilities will be closed on January 1 but guests are still welcome to explore the grounds including the popular 2km Family Friendly Yellow Trail and the 6km North Woods Green Trail. You can visit their website for information on all available trails. Photo: kaysgeog, flickr

