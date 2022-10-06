Autumn Walks Scotland 2022: Here are 10 of the most beautiful autumn walks to enjoy in and around Edinburgh
As the leaves in the trees turn red and gold, there are few things better to do on a crisp and clear autumn day than go for a walk in the woods.
Edinburgh residents are lucky that there is a wealth of woodland on their doorstep – both in the Capital itself and within a short drive or bus ride from the city centre.
As you tramp around the trees keep a lookout for wildlife, much of which becomes easier to see without the summer cover of foliage.
Look out for squirrels stocking up for winter, charismatic robins, and listen for the tell-tale sound of woodpeckers excavating nest holes or drilling for delicious grubs.
You might even be lucky enough to see roe deer, which inhabit several city parks including Corstorphine Hill.
Here are 10 of the best walks around Edinburgh for leaf peepers and wildife lovers.
