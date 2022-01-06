4. Kano

Kano is a sweet boy who is very friendly and affectionate, and he loves being made a fuss of. He would love to find an owner who can spend most of the day with him as he likes to have company and be around people. Thought to be about six, Kano will need longer walks and would enjoy hill walking or running with his owner. He is a very strong boy who will pull on the lead when he’s excited, and he does bark at other dogs, so he will need to continue to work on these issues with the help of a dog trainer.

Photo: EDCH