Pet ownership has boomed during the pandemic, but it has sadly meant rescue shelters are busier than ever.
Jamie Simpson, director of operations, said: "Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been an institution of Edinburgh for almost 140 years. We’ve survived two world wars, and now a pandemic as well.”
Do you think you could make one of these dogs’ dreams come true? Here are the Edinburgh canines currently looking for their forever home.
1. Nelson
Nelson is part Jack Russell and part spaniel. He is a happy wee boy who loves to have fun – whether that’s chasing after a ball, or throwing around a squeaky toy. He has lots of energy so the ideal owner is someone who likes to keep active and go on long walks. Nelson does need a bit of space at times and he has some resource guarding issues. He needs a home where there will be no children and he will be the only pet.
Photo: EDCH
2. Biscuit
Biscuit is a three-year-old Patterdale terrier who loves nothing better than running as fast as she can in the local park. She is ball-obsessed and loves collecting toys and bringing them back to her kennel to play with. Biscuit is nervous and wary of strangers, but she can be affectionate with those she really trusts.
Photo: Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home
3. Seb
Seb is an excitable and playful pup who is extremely friendly to people he knows and trust. Aged about five-years-old, he loves a cuddle, but it does have to be on his terms. He loves his food and always enjoys walking and visits to the beach. Seb is looking for an experienced owner prepared to continue his training.
Photo: EDCH
4. Kano
Kano is a sweet boy who is very friendly and affectionate, and he loves being made a fuss of. He would love to find an owner who can spend most of the day with him as he likes to have company and be around people. Thought to be about six, Kano will need longer walks and would enjoy hill walking or running with his owner. He is a very strong boy who will pull on the lead when he’s excited, and he does bark at other dogs, so he will need to continue to work on these issues with the help of a dog trainer.
Photo: EDCH