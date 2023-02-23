Edinburgh is famous for the steep, cobbled streets in the Old Town. But which is the steepest? I discovered that Ramsay Lane which runs off the Mound is considered not only the steepest in the Capital but also lays claim to one of the steepest in Scotland.

I climbed the hill on a clear, crisp February day and I was out of breath by the time I got to the top. Definitely time to revisit the new year’s resolution and get back to the gym! On the way up I saw families who were pushing toddlers in buggy’s. One brave woman was hauling up a shopping trolley.

The meandering brae which connects to the Royal Mile is a busy street these days, located just a stone's throw away from some of the capital's most famous buildings.

Ramsay Lane in the Old Town

One of the city's oldest and top visitor attractions Camera Obscura, founded in 1835, is located at the very top, along with the Scottish Whisky experience, a five-star attraction created by the industry to showcase Scotch to international visitors.

But the man-made hill was once a bridge between the old and new town back in the 1700 and 1800s. In recent years with the help of Ordnance Survey staff Ramsay Lane was revealed to be in second spot in the top ten in the country, with a gradient of 15.73 per cent.

That doesn't sound like much but once you’ve tackled the brae your leg muscles can definitely feel it. The walk up from the Mound offers some panoramic views across the city, which makes the steep, cobbled climb worth the effort. But it’s definitely not one to attempt in heels.

Ramsay Lane off the Royal Mile