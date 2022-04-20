Outlander Season 6 is here, and fans all over the world are re-immersing themselves in the story of Claire and Jamie Fraser (Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan).

Ever since the very first episode, Outlander has been filmed in Scotland. Even when the story travels to distant shores, filming has mostly remained here.

If you’re an Outlander fan looking to visit some of the most majestic Scottish locations on the show, why not start with the castles?

Here are 10 of the most awesome Outlander castles to explore.

1. Doune Castle Doune Castle near Stirling stands in for Castle Leoch, the seat of the Clan MacKenzie in Season 1 of Outlander. This 14th Century fortress, which has one of the best preserved great halls in Scotland, was also used in Monty Python and Game of Thrones. Photo: Getty Images

2. Blackness Castle Blackness Castle, in the Firth of Forth, serves as Fort William in Outlander Season 1. It's here where Jamie Fraser is flogged by Black Jack Randall, and he later rescues Claire from the clutches of her husband's depraved ancestor. Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Midhope Castle Midhope Castle, near South Queensferry, is Lallybrock, Jamie's ancestral home in Outlander. The 16th Century fortress is found in the grounds of Hopetoun House, which was also used in Outlander as the Duke of Sandringham's residence. Photo: Outlander Starz

4. Aberdour Castle Aberdour Castle in Fife is used in Outlander season 1 as the monastery where Claire and Murtagh take Jamie to recover from his injuries at the hands of Black Jack Randall. Photo: walter neilson