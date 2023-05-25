News you can trust since 1873
The 7 dirtiest beaches in Edinburgh and the Lothians - where high levels of e-coli were found in waters

High levels of E.coli were found in the waters at some beaches
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 25th May 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:17 BST

These are the 7 dirtiest beaches in Edinburgh and the Lothians. While the east coast has some stunning and beautiful beaches, some are less clean than they might appear. Spots like Portobello Beach are popular with swimmers and water sports enthusiasts, however, high levels of the dangerous bacteria E.coli have been found in the bathing waters. Some Edinburgh beaches are so polluted that locals have been warned not to swim. Here are the dirtiest local beaches near you.

1. Fisherrow Sands

This beach, which is situated between the Joppa area of Edinburgh and the East Lothian town of Musselburgh, is one of the dirtiest beaches in Scotland. Locals have been warned not to swim at the beach, as after receiving a 'poor'' rating for five years in a row, Fisherrow Sands beach is no longer regarded as a designated bathing water by SEPA.

2. Yellowcraig Beach

Yellowcraigs Beach in North Berwick is one of the worst beaches in Edinburgh and the Lothians for cleanliness and water quality. Last year, on August 9, a high e.coli level of 1800 cfu was found in a water sample from the beach. The bathing waters are currently rated as 'sufficient' by SEPA, but in previous years, the quality was found to be 'poor'.

3. Portobello (West)

This beach is a popular swimming spot, however, it is one of the least clean near Edinburgh. A recent SEPA report found that "human sources are contributing to faecal pollution of the bathing water" at Portobello. The environmental agency has rated the bathing waters as 'sufficient'.

4. North Berwick (Milsey Bay)

Milsey Bay in the East Lothian town of North Berwick is a beautiful sandy beach, however, swimmers might want to avoid this spot. SEPA rated the bathing waters 'sufficient' and warned locals of the risks of wet weather driven pollution.

