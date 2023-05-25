1 . Fisherrow Sands

This beach, which is situated between the Joppa area of Edinburgh and the East Lothian town of Musselburgh, is one of the dirtiest beaches in Scotland. Locals have been warned not to swim at the beach, as after receiving a 'poor'' rating for five years in a row, Fisherrow Sands beach is no longer regarded as a designated bathing water by SEPA. Photo: Keep Scotland Beautiful