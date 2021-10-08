Race for Life organise various events throughout the year, all in aid of raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The most common events are 3K, 5K, and 10K races, held in different locations across the UK.

Participants in the Race for Life fundraise among family, friends, and anyone else who wants to donate money to Cancer Research UK.

Each year, thousands of people take part in the Race for Life in Edinburgh, and this year is no different.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s Race for Life 2021 in Edinburgh.

When is the Race for Life 2021 in Edinburgh?

This weekend, Race for Life has organised two events: the Holyrood 5K and the Holyrood 10K, both taking place on Sunday October 10.

Both the Holyrood 5K and the 10K will both take place along a loop around Arthur's Seat, starting and finishing within sight of the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Photo: Ebony Pollard.

The Holyrood 5K will start first at midday, followed by the Holyrood 10K at 2.30pm.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be staggered start times throughout the day to ensure the safety of the participants.

Where is the route for the Race for Life 2021 in Edinburgh?

As you might expect from the name, both races take place in the grounds of the Royal Park by the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The 5K route starts and finishes on the field next to the palace.

Runners will loop around Arthur's Seat twice, following the road mainly and with one steep incline.

The Holyrood 10K is a double loop of the same path the 5K follows.

This year, spectators are not allowed to attend the event alongside runners, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Can I sign up for the Race for Life 2021 in Edinburgh?

There is still time to sign up for both the Holyrood 10K and the 5K via the Race for Life website.

There is an entry fee which varies depending on age. Adults pay £14.99, while children over six years old pay £10.00, and those under six don’t need to pay entry or register in advance.

For everyone else, you will need to sign up in advance as no on-the-day registrations will be accepted due to the pandemic.