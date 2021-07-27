3. See a circus of puffins

Puffins are one of Scotland's most charismatic birds, but you're unlikey to ever see them on the mainland. The easiest way to see thousands of the colourful 'clowns of the sea' is to hop on the May Princess on a sailing from Anstruther to the Island of May. It sails from April-September, leaving you on the island for around three hours. The puffins are in residence from April to August.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images