Moths are one of the world’s most misunderstood animals, labelled as creepy and blamed for eating clothes while their butterfly cousins are near-universally loved.

But these largely-nocturnal creatures don’t live up to their dull reputation, coming in a whole range of spectacular shapes and colours.

And, with over 2,500 species of moth in the UK compared to a meagre 59 types of butterfly, there’s no shortage of variety – even if their numbers are currently struggling.

Scotland is home to some of the most beautiful species – many of which look like they belong in a tropical rainforest rather than an Edinburgh garden.

Here are 10 of the most remarkable for you to look out for.

1. Emperor Moth Arguably the UK's most spectacular moth, the Emperor is Britain's only representative of the silkmoth family. The caterpillar of the Emperor is equally eye-catching - bright green with purple spots, it is well camoflagued against the heather and heath on which is feeds. The adults fly during the day and are widespread in the Highlands.

2. Oak Eggar Another day flying moth, the Oak Eggar is a large yellow moth that is common on moors and heathland. Their large hairy caterpillars should be avoided as they shed sharp hairs that can cause a nasty rash.

3. Six-spot Burnet Often wrongly presumed to be a butterfly, the brightly-coloured Burnet moth's striking black and red patternation is a warning to predators that it is poisonous and should be avoided. They can be seen flying on sunny days and particularly enjoy feeding on thistles.

4. Garden Tiger Moth The most common - and prettiest - of the UK's six tiger moth species, the Garden Tiger is widespread across Scotland and is attracted to light at night. Their caterpillars are known as 'wooly bears' thanks to the thick brown fur that covers them.