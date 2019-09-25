Popular Edinburgh restaurant serves up tasty new breakfast menu

In celebration of ‘Better Breakfast Day’ on Wednesday, which highlights the benefits of eating the meal, a city centre restaurant launched their new breakfast menu.

Vittoria on the Bridge, owned by the Crolla family, is serving up breakfast items like pastries and porridge starting from £1.50.

The delectable menu serves pancakes and waffles

The family-friendly restaurant on George IV Bridge’s new menu includes warmed waffles, Greek yoghurt and mixed fruit compote, porridge, pancakes and pastries.

The focus on continental food rather than the bacon and eggs comes from the owner’s Italian heritage which traditionally opt for sweet breakfasts rather than savoury.

The menu includes warmed waffles, with a choice of nutella, banana or berry compote, Greek yoghurt with mixed fruit, Stoats porridge, pancakes and a selection of mini pastries which are available Monday to Friday from 8am until 11.30am, or Saturday and Sunday from 10am until noon.

Alberto Crolla, general manager said: “Launching breakfast in our Vittoria on the Bridge restaurants provides incredible growth opportunities for our family business.

“We believe we have the right offerings in place, and hope our breakfast menu sets us apart from the competition.

"An important component to proper daily nutrition is breakfast and our menu offers something for everyone - our healthy breakfast options are capable of setting the tone of the day or you can indulge your sweet tooth with lower sugar pastries or muffins."

Vittoria on the Bridge is open daily at 19 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.

