Prezzo is giving out 15,000 free drinks, starters and desserts - how to claim yours

Everyone loves free food - here's how to claim yours from Prezzo

Italian restaurant chain Prezzo will be offering foodies the chance to cash in on 15,000 items from the menu throughout 2019.

Refurbished restaurants will be giving away freebies, from Edinburgh to York and Glasgow to Chingford - but only if you’re fast enough.

How does the Prezzo deal work?

Every week, two towns will be announcing their local giveaways via their restaurants and also on Prezzo’s online channels.

This means that fans of Italian food can claim a tasty freebie, and can pick up one of the thousands of free drinks, starters and desserts on offer.

You can check the menu online before you go, but with dishes like chilli prawns, cheesy garlic mushrooms, chocolate brownie dome and tiramisu on offer, there is probably something that will take your fancy.

How can I claim the freebies?

All you need to do to take part in the offer is visit the specific restaurant page on Prezzo’s website that’s currently offering the promotion and from there you’ll be able to snap up a code.

The codes will be first-come-first-served, so only those who have been keeping their eyes peeled will be able to catch a code.

Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so make sure you’re keeping up to date on Prezzo’s social media under the @love_prezzo handle for all the latest details.

The codes will be valid for up to three months after being claimed, giving you plenty of time to plan your trip.

Any restrictions?

The codes will only be valid at their specific restaurants, so you wouldn’t be allowed to claim a code for Edinburgh and try and use it in York, for example.