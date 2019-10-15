Princes Street through the years: the changes that have shaped Edinburgh's most famous street

Who remembers being able to park on Princes Street?
1. Parking on the street
It's hard to believe people used to be able to park on Princes Street, like these cars outside Smalls in 1977
Photo: TSPL
Copyright:
2. British Home Stores
British Home Stores building in 1970
Photo: TSPL
Copyright:
3. Caley as a car park
After it shut in the 1960s Caley Station was used as a car park for Princes Street traffic
Photo: TSPL
Copyright:
4. Ross Bandstand
Thousands of people turned out to see The Corries perform in Princes Street Gardens in 1970
Photo: TSPL
Copyright: