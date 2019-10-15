One of the exhibits from the Dinosaurs Alive! exhibition at the City Art Centre stops the Edinburgh traffic in Princes Street, February 1990

Princes Street through the years: the changes that have shaped Edinburgh's most famous street

Take a look at how Princes Street has changed over the years.

By Conor Marlborough
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 08:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 10:14 am

Who remembers being able to park on Princes Street?

1. Parking on the street

It's hard to believe people used to be able to park on Princes Street, like these cars outside Smalls in 1977

2. British Home Stores

British Home Stores building in 1970

3. Caley as a car park

After it shut in the 1960s Caley Station was used as a car park for Princes Street traffic

4. Ross Bandstand

Thousands of people turned out to see The Corries perform in Princes Street Gardens in 1970

