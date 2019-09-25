'Pugtoberfest' - The Oktoberfest for pug owners comes to Edinburgh's Bellfield Brewery

A dog-friendly brewery in Edinburgh is hosting a meet-up for pug owners and their dogs with all the proceeds from ticket sales, going to a dog rescue charity.

Bellfield Brewery is hosting ‘Pugtoberfest’ and will be serving a limited-edition draft beer named Pug Grumble IPA to visitors named after the collective noun for pugs - a grumble.

Treats made from leftover spelt grain will be available

The event, hosted in the brewery’s taproom and beer garden, will also offer prizes for the best-dressed pug and dog biscuits made from spent grain left over after brewing.

Anna Orr, sales and marketing manager, said, “One of our colleagues owns a pug called Haggis, who stole all our hearts, hence Pugtoberfest, which we hope will be the first of several doggie meet ups here.

“We’re all dog lovers: the other brewery dogs include a Scottish deerhound and a dachshund which regularly feature on our social media posts.

“And because we’re so near Holyrood Park, we thought it would be fun to do something that tells dog walkers they’re welcome anytime to come with their pets, to enjoy a pint in our taproom and beer garden.”

The brewery has teamed up with Pug Mania, a community of pug lovers that now has 12 branches across the UK and hundreds of members in Edinburgh.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Pug Muffin Charity, which specialises in rescuing abandoned and neglected pugs and several rescue dogs will be attending.

The tap room will be decked out in Oktoberfest decorations and will serve pretzels and other snacks alongside Bellfield’s award-winning beers.

The event takes place on Saturday 12 October from 12pm until 2pm with taproom open to the public after 2pm at Bellfield Brewery and Taproom.