Quality Street pop-up sweet station comes to John Lewis in Edinburgh

It might not even be October yet, but John Lewis are already preparing for the festive season with an exclusive pop up treat for customers.

The Edinburgh store has announced that this week it will launch a new, exclusive pop up Quality Street station in its shop where customers can create bespoke tins of sweets.

A new sweet joins the range this Christmas

Customers will have the chance to personalise their tin by replacing the word ‘Quality’ with their name and can fill a tin with any single, favourite sweet from the full selection of 12 varieties for £15.

An exclusive new sweet named the ‘Crispy Truffle Bite’ will also be available in Edinburgh at the pop up.

It has a praline centre mixed with crispy cereal bites, covered in milk chocolate and wrapped in the John Lewis & Partners’ Christmas colours of black and gold.

Rachel Costello, Partner & Gift Food buyer at John Lewis commented: “Last year our customers response to the personalised Quality Street tins was overwhelming.

“This year we have gone even bigger with an exclusive sweet, only sold in our shops, and for the first time ever, customers can choose to ‘pick and don’t mix’, ensuring there are no chocolates left languishing at the bottom of a tin.

“I hope our customers in Edinburgh will enjoy making personalised tins filled with their own favourites.”

Those customers who bought an exclusive John Lewis & Partners tin of Quality Street last year and kept hold of it will be able to return it to a shop and refill it for a lower price of £10.