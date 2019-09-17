Ratho pub is on the hunt for Scotland's top pub pie

A Ratho pub is on a nationwide hunt to find the best pub pie in Scotland.

Pubs from across the country are being asked to enter their best pie recipes and explain what makes theirs special to win an award.

They are looking for pubs across Scotland to submit both traditional and unique pie recipes.

The Bridge Inn at Ratho will host a blind tasting event on 24 October and pies from across Scotland will be judged by industry experts to top food and drink writers including Rosalind Erskine, food and drink writer for The Scotsman, Gillian Mackenzie, editor of Scottish Licensed Trade News, Ross Traill, Head Chef of The Bridge Inn at Ratho and Andrew Scott, owner of Victus Consultancy.

Two awards will be presented on the night, Best Pub Pie Award, voted by the judges, and the People’s Choice Award, voted by the pub-goers on the day.

Along with winning the title of either The Bridge Inn’s Best Scottish Pub Pie Award Trophy or People’s Choice award, Belhaven is offering the winner a crate of beer, while The Bridge Inn is providing a complimentary three-course meal for two.

Rachel Bucknall, owner of the Bridge Inn at Ratho, said: “We’ve long been known for our hand-raised pies and know how much our regulars love a pie to accompany a good beer.

“They are known as traditional Scottish comfort food which is why we want to celebrate one of the nation's favourite dishes and of course we are looking forward to sampling the best pies that Scottish pubs have to offer.”

Pubs are requested to submit their entry by Friday 4 October at 5 pm.

The top five will be shortlisted and judged at the blind tasting event.

Tickets are on sale at £10 per person, in return for five mini pies and a pint of Belhaven Best and all those attending will have the chance to taste the shortlisted pies.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 0131 333 1320 or via email at info@bridgeinn.com

Details for entering the competition can be found on The Bridge Inn website.

