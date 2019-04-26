Reader Recommends: Five of Edinburgh’s best patisseries

Have your say

Edinburgh may well be known as the Athens of the North, but the capital’s love affair with French cuisine is well-established with dozens of patisseries offering the very best of pastries and sweet treats.

We asked our readers for their recommendations on the best patisseries in the city...

Sara Beauchy serves breakfast to Hannah Parsons at the Manna House Bakery & Patisserie, Easter Road. Picture Ian Rutherford

Manna House, Easter Road

This artisan patisserie, which has a new shop in South Queensferry, also proved popular with readers.

Nicky Kemp said: “Manna House, best food, reasonable prices and very chilled atmosphere with great staff. And their croissants are to die for.”

Lewis Kinnear said: “A huge variety of top quality pastries, cakes and bread that always taste fresh out the oven!”

Sicilian Pastry Shop, Leith

Dozens of Evening News readers responded to pick the Sicilian Pastry Shop as their favourite.

Sarah Celani said: “Sicilian Pastry shop in Albert Street! The best cakes from the Sicilian tradition. My best? Cannoli siciliani of course! Mouth watering cannoli filled with ricotta cream. To die for.”

Grant Smiler Armstrong said: “Sicilian bakery on Albert street is by far the best”

Greek Artisan Pastries in Portobello

Sugar Daddy’s, Canonmills and Marchmont

This patisserie produces a variety of sweet treats, brunch and quality coffee. Their products are gluten free and there are vegan options too.

Jaxx Gilfillian said: “Sugar Daddy’s in Marchmont, everything gluten free but absolutely delicious!

Patissier Maxime, Queensferry Street

Patissier Maxime on Queensferry Street. Pic: Greg Macvean

Another popular choice, Lesley Henderson said: “AMAZING and Afternoon Tea out of this world.”

Jean-Christophe Denis said: “Patissier Maxime does excellent traditional French pastries and cakes, in addition to serving great cafe style meals. My favourite French place to go to in Edinburgh when I miss home.”

Greek Artisan Pastries, Portobello

This establishment on Portobello High Street serves up a range of delicious authentic Greek sweet and savoury treats. On TripAdvisor, all of their reviews are classed as ‘excellent.’

Evening News reader Tsvetana McIntosh said: “Excellent food and the staff are always friendly!”