18 amazing pictures of Haymarket in the 1950s and 1960s, including ice rink, war memorial and not much traffic
Haymarket is a hive of activity - a busy junction and a major railway station, as wells as shops, offices and a tram stop. But turning the clock back, it looks as if things used to be a little less hectic.
Just a glance at these pictures from the Evening News archives is enough to make you realise how much life in Edinburgh has changed since the 1950s and 1960s.
What are now busy roads at Haymarket, with constant traffic, have hardly any cars on them. A policewoman on point duty directs the traffic where sophisticated traffic light systems are now in control. The station, too, has been extended and changed dramatically since these pictures were taken. And now we all carry mobile phones which are probably several times more powerful than the large cabinets of computers which seemed so futuristic at the time.
Scroll through this picture gallery for a closer look at what things were like in this part of the Capital 60 or 70 years ago.
