Just a glance at these pictures from the Evening News archives is enough to make you realise how much life in Edinburgh has changed since the 1950s and 1960s.

What are now busy roads at Haymarket, with constant traffic, have hardly any cars on them. A policewoman on point duty directs the traffic where sophisticated traffic light systems are now in control. The station, too, has been extended and changed dramatically since these pictures were taken. And now we all carry mobile phones which are probably several times more powerful than the large cabinets of computers which seemed so futuristic at the time.