We asked our readers what areas in the capital remind them of their childhood and to share their memories. There were more than 300 responses, with some remembering beloved buildings from yesteryear, whilst for others, memories were made in places that can still be visited today.
For some, it was landmark businesses no longer in the Capital, including Goldbergs, Portobello’s open-air pool, and gangster themed restaurant Fat Sam’s. Others shared their memories of living in the city centre and visiting popular beaches.
Here are 14 Edinburgh businesses and locations that hold dear childhood memories for our readers.
1. The Royal Mile
Carol Martinez, who had five siblings, grew up opposite the John Knox House. She remembers ‘running around the closes and sliding down the stairs on bread boards’ | Alan Macdonald, TSPLPhoto: Alan Macdonald
2. Dean Village
Nancy Deroche, used to pass through the famous beauty spot as a child has fond memories of the 20-minute morning walk: She said: “Walking there every day was a feat with my younger sister, we went to school at Flora Stevensons. It was a long walk and we came home for lunch. Great memories though.” | Getty Images
3. Goldbergs
The former department store in Tollcross held dear memories for many. Dougie Murray, now 57, has ‘amazing’ memories from his childhood visiting the animals and ‘being taken for food and toys’. Phil Cunningham remembers the goldfish pond at the top of store where he used ‘to trawl the bottom for coins.’ | Hamish Campbell, TSPL
4. The Ritz Cinema
The Ritz Cinema first opened in September 1929 before closing in the 1980s and later demolished to make way for flats. Val Rendall said ‘The Ritzy on Rodney Street had a Saturday matinée for us kids was fab in the early 70s.’ Lorraine Murie added: "The Saturday matinée was my favourite time of the week.” | TSPL
