Rum Festival Edinburgh 2019: Tickets available for event with more than 100 rums on offer

If you're a fan of rum then the festival for you is returning to Edinburgh this year.

More than 100 varieties of the drink will be showcased at The Rum Festival Edinburgh, which is taking place at Summer Hall on September 27th and 28th.

It's the third time the festival will be held in the Capital, with last year's event at the Biscuit Factory proving a big hit.

Festival promoter, Lucy Douglas, has said before that Edinburgh has some good rum bars but she wants to push for getting more varieties in standards pubs.

She also says the festival is about introducing more people to rum.

How to get tickets

There are three different sessions running at this year's festival: From 6:30pm-11pm on the Friday, 12;30pm-5pm on the Saturday and then 6:30pm-11pm on the Saturday.

Early bird tickets are priced at £10, with general admission costing £12.50. Students can access the event for £7.50, as can people working for the NHS.

VIP tickets cost £27.50 and this includes fast track entry, a goodies bag, a complimentary rum punch and two rum and mixers of your choice. For the £47.50 Super VIP package you'll get complimentary rum punch, four rum and mixers and a rum festival t-shirt and goodies bag.

Visit the Facebook page for more details and here to book tickets.



What to expect at the Rum Festival

As well as more than 100 different rums to choose from, you'll also be able to enjoy plenty of Caribbean music and some delicious food.

Upon arrival, you will be handed a glass at the door (a gift to take home) and a brochure full of information on all of the rums that you can try, as well as some fun facts about each of the suppliers and suggested garnishes to complement your drink.

You'll need to purchase £5 drinks tokens from the stand in the main hall. The promoters say the best way is to buy a card of four for £20.

The Rum Festival cocktail team will also be attending the event to serve up some tasty cocktails for £8 each.

A minimum of 10 free rum samples are included with the event ticket.

Where to go

The festival is taking place at the dissection room at Summer Hall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.