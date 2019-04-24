Ryanair is having a massive seat sale - here is where you could go for as little as £1.99

Have your say

Ryanair has announced a seat sale which could see holidaymakers travel all over Europe for as little as £1.99.

The sale, which lasts until midnight tonight (Wednesday 24 March), includes flights from 19 airports across the UK such as Manchester, Stansted, Gatwick, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Cheap flights to places all over Europe

The deals could see a whole family get to their holiday destination such as Italy, France, Denmark and Germany for less than a £20.

The cheapest flights available are £1.99 one-way tickets from London Stansted to the Italian destinations of Alghero, Comiso and Rimini.

You can also travel to Portugal for £1.99, with one-way tickets from London Luton to Faro also selling for that price.

From Manchester you can fly to Brussels, Gothenburg or Bordeaux for £9.99, and flights to Dusseldorf and Luxembourg are the same price from Edinburgh.

Domestic and overseas flights

And if you’ve got your eye on somewhere sunny in Spain you’re in luck, too. From East Midlands airport you can get to Ibiza for a tenner.

Lots of flights are also for sale for under £5, with flights to Poland, lots of French locations and even Ukraine coming in at £4.99.

Domestic flights within the UK are also included in the price slashed. You can fly to Edinburgh for £10 from Stansted and Derry, and flights to London from airports in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The airports included in the seat sale are:

Stansted

Manchester

Gatwick

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Luton

Bristol

Aberdeen

Belfast

Birmingham

Bournemouth

Cardiff

Derry

Glasgow

Glasgow Prestwick

Liverpool

Leeds Bradford

Newcastle

Newquay Cornwall

The seat sale is for travel between October and December this year. All deals are subject to availability.

See the full list of bargain flights here.