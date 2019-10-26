SALT seafood kitchen bringing weekend takeover to Edinburgh bar

SALT are bringing their seafood to Edinburgh for one weekend only

SALT serves fresh, local and sustainable seafood and has been on the road in Glasgow recently, selling out Webster Theatre in just 24 hours.

Suzie Macgregor, owner of SALT, got in contact with Tom Wilding, a local publican and restaurateur who is originally from the village of Achiltibuie, and suggested the idea in September this year.

They will take over Tables and serve up their Achiltibuie seafood

Walk ins are welcome on the Friday but on Saturday and Sunday reservations are essential.

Tables is a new bar concept with food served all day from an adjoined kitchen serving both Bennets Bar & Tables.