SALT seafood kitchen bringing weekend takeover to Edinburgh bar
Tables at Bennets, a new bar concept in Tollcross, will bring a taste of Achiltibuie to Edinburgh on the weekend of 8 November when they welcome SALT seafood kitchen to showcase its food.
SALT serves fresh, local and sustainable seafood and has been on the road in Glasgow recently, selling out Webster Theatre in just 24 hours.
Read More
Suzie Macgregor, owner of SALT, got in contact with Tom Wilding, a local publican and restaurateur who is originally from the village of Achiltibuie, and suggested the idea in September this year.
Walk ins are welcome on the Friday but on Saturday and Sunday reservations are essential.
Tables is a new bar concept with food served all day from an adjoined kitchen serving both Bennets Bar & Tables.
For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.