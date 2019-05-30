Sausage and Cider Festival coming to Edinburgh in 2019

A festival for sausage and cider lovers is coming to Edinburgh this year.

Foodies will be able to taste some of the finest meat produce being offered by UK traders, and sample produce from some of the best cider distillers across the country.

A Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Edinburgh in 2019. Pictures: Sausage and Cider Fest Edinburgh Facebook/ Shutterstock: Brent Hofacker; German sausages and Christopher Elwell; cider bottle

A poster being shared on social media says there will also be live bands and DJs, craft beers, a gin bar, eating contests, games and much more at the event which is set to take place at the Corn Exchange on October 19th.

According to the advertising, the Sausage and Cider Fest will be arriving in Edinburgh for the first time.

The event's Facebook message says: "The world's biggest sausage party comes to Edinburgh this October!"

Tickets start from £10 and you can register via the website for discounted tickets and join the event on Facebook here.

The event is scheduled to take place on October 19th, 2019.

The age limit for the event is 18 and over.