Scots wanted for Summer Camp USA programme in 2020 - Edinburgh interviews to be held next weekend

BUNAC, one of the longest-established providers of summer camp placements in the UK, is currently on the hunt for fun-loving Scots to spend a summer working in the States as part of the 2020 Camp USA programme.

Fun and rewarding

Thousands of Camp Counsellor and Activity Specialist jobs are up for grabs, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy a fun and rewarding summer working with children at camp.

Fancy a USA adventure next summer? (Photo: BUNAC)

Interviews to be a part of the all-American tradition will be taking place in Edinburgh on Saturday 2 November 2019, with the successful applicants given the chance to make friends around the globe and develop a number of skills to boost their CV.

There are more than 10,000 summer camps in the USA and a huge variety of roles to choose from.

General Camp Counsellors look after the day-to-day wellbeing and happiness of their young campers, often working in pairs with a cabin of four to 10 children.

Activity Specialists with coaching experience can share their passion for sports and leisure activities, including football, tennis, swimming, alongside horse-riding, arts and crafts, dance and performance.

There are more than 10,000 summer camps in the USA with a huge variety of roles (Photo: BUNAC)

University of Edinburgh student Amy Baskill worked on Summer Camp USA in Pennsylvania last year as a rope specialist, and described the experience as "the most amazing time".

She said, "Choosing BUNAC for my first Summer Camp USA adventure was the best decision because of their help and support the whole way through my journey.

"I had the most amazing time and I'm already excited to go back next summer."

How to apply

To apply for the placement, candidates must be aged 18 and over, and need to be available for 10 weeks from mid-May or June until August 2020.

It is also essential for candidates to enjoy working with children and being in an active, outdoor environment.

BUNAC's flights-included programme costs £529, including placement at camp (with full board and lodging provided), J-1 visa support, SEVIS fee, medical insurance, orientation, overnight accommodation on arrival, and pocket money of up to $1,850, depending on age, experience and type of camp.

The non-flight programme costs £289.

Successful applicants will also have the chance to travel around the States for up to 30 days after the camp ends.

Candidates can apply online at summercampusa.co.uk with a deposit of £39.