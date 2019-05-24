Scottish dogs who ‘love to travel’ wanted for ultimate job travelling UK on free holidays

Scottish dogs who love an adventure and spending time outdoors are being offered a unique job opportunity to travel around the UK as ambassadors for a holiday property brand.

Canine Cottages, who specialise in dog-friendly holidays across the country, are on the hunt for 10 dogs from around the UK to join their team as 'Canine Critics'.

The chosen pups will receive a free cottage holiday, access to dog-friendly days out and a selection of free products

Dog-friendly adventures

The chosen pups - and their owners - will each receive one free cottage holiday, access to local dog-friendly days out and a selection of free products from top brands to review.

The successful dogs will also be profiled on the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly across the company's social media channels.

The cottage company are looking for a diverse selection of 'real' dogs to fill the 10 roles, each of which must love to travel, are not camera shy and have a willing human who can accompany them on their adventures.

The top 10 dogs will be chosen from the following regions:

- Scotland

- East of England

- London

- The Midlands

- North East

- North West

- South East

- South West

- Wales

- Yorkshire and the Humber

How to apply

To apply for a position as a four-legged ambassador, owners must simply upload their favourite snap of their pooch - ideally one that shows off their character - and complete a short online application form.

The selection panel, which includes last year's chosen Canine Critic, are looking for dogs with plenty of personality and an obvious love of travel and adventure.

Competition for one of the coveted positions will be tough, as more than 20,000 hopefuls have already pre-registered to the roles.

Former Canine Critic pup owner, Cara Whitehouse, advised, “Pick a photo that shows off exactly why you think your dog would be the perfect Canine Critic; it’s the first thing the judges will see.

“We used a picture that really showed off Poppy’s love for exploring - she’d already done lots of travelling with us, so we tried to get that across in our application as well as showing off a bit of her personality through some of our answers.”