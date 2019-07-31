Scottish takeaway app Scoffable launch campaign to find people living on Edinburgh's infamous Bellenden Gardens

A Scottish takeaway app have been hunting for residents of an infamous Edinburgh road - to give them free food.

Scoffable launched a campaign on their social media pages urging anyone who lived on the to get in touch.

The first person who proved they lived on the famously named street, they said, would receive a £30 gift voucher.

The tweet read: "Phwoar - do you live in Bellenden Gardens in Edinburgh? We‘re giving away £30 of free takeaway to the first resident who proves they live there."

A Scoffable spokesperson told the Evening News: ‘We were having a daft conversation in our office about funny names of places and streets. Then I remembered someone telling me about Bellenden Gardens. I knew that we had many takeaways in that area, so I thought, ‘Why don’t we give someone who lives there free takeaway and give people a laugh at the same time?

"We’re always up for a bit of fun at Scoffable"

The takeaway app Scoffable asked this question on social media

The prize has since been claimed by one lucky resident of Bellenden Gardens and a £30 voucher is on its way to him.