The Secret Herb Garden announces Full Moon 2020 dinner dates – here’s everything you need to know

Picture: The Secret Herb Garden

The Secret Herb Garden, in the south west of the Capital, was set up by Hamish and Liberty Martin to celebrate ‘ the magic of herbs’, and the Full Moon dinners are a natural progression of this.

Hamish, who left his career in wine to set up the project, has created a garden that offers visitors the chance to learn about herbs and enjoy good food and drink in a wonderful setting.

The monthly Full Moon dinners offer guests the opportunity to eat a four course meal cooked by a Scottish chef within the magical setting of the glasshouse.

On top of this Hamish calls on his twenty years experience in the wine industry to match with the perfect wine with each meal.

At the time of the first dinners, Liberty and Hamish said they were inspired by their passion for the moon, which they see as important as, if not more than, the sun, in terms of the lives of herbs and plants.

Hamish said: “Obviously, the key thing will be for people to enjoy great food and wine in such unique surroundings but we also hope to make people more aware of the importance of the moon and its central place within the life of plants.”

Each month will offer a different set menu and Hamish says part of the fun is using plants that many perceive as weeds, as part of each meal.

He said: “We use these wild plants, not just because of their abundance and accessibility, but also because many people don’t know of their excellent hidden properties as good food and even as medicines.

“We really want to push the idea of community and showcase the importance of food not just in terms of sustenance but also for social well-being.”

Next year sees the following chefs cook at the Secret Herb Garden: Ed and Dale from Gardener’s Cottage; Alan Dickson from Ten Hill Place; The Radford family from Timberyard; Tom Lewis from Monachyle Mhor; Scott Smith from Fhior and Barry Bryson from Cater Edinburgh.

2020 dates

Wednesday, 8th of April 2020 – Gardener’s Cottage

Thursday, 7th of May 2020 – Ten Hill Place Hotel

Friday, 5th of June 2020 – Timberyard

Sunday, 5th of July 2020 – Fhior

Monday, 3rd of August 2020 – Monachyle Mhor

Wednesday, 2nd of September 2020 – Cater Edinburgh

Price and times

Guests are required to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and the dinner will end around 10.30pm/11pm.

Price

£60 per person : 4 course meal

£80 per person : 4 course meal and paired wines