Shock as the Naked Chef Jamie Oliver announces sudden closure of Edinburgh restaurant

Rose Street's Jamie's Italian will close after the TV chef announced he had appointed administrators.

Housed in the former supper halls of the Assembly Rooms, the restaurant, which also had an entrance on George Street, opened in 2012.

The large £2.3 million Italian-inspired eatery could seat nearly 200 diners.

The group, which includes the Jamie’s Italian chain, Barbecoa and Fifteen, has appointed KPMG as administrators.

In total, 25 restaurants are affected by the move, putting 1,300 jobs at risk. Twenty-three of those outlets are from the Jamie’s Italian chain.

Jamie Oliver said: “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

“I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.”

He added: “We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK High Street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best-in-class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service.

“And we did exactly that.”

The Jamie’s Italian restaurant in Glasgow will also close.

In 2017, Jamie announced the closure of six of his Jamie’s Italian restaurants, including one in Aberdeen at the site of the former Esslemont & Macintosh department store on Union Street, amid “tough” trading.

The closures, also included eateries in Cheltenham, Exeter, Tunbridge Wells and Ludgate Hill and Richmond in London.

