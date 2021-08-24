Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

There will be all of the traditional audiologist services, hearing tests and full range of high-quality hearing aids within the store, with developments in the coming months. The opening of Boots Hearingcare enhances the business’ ability to offer a vast healthcare option within the heart of the £1 billion showpiece city centre development spanning over five years, which replaced the 1960’s St James Centre and has attracted crowds of shoppers – as well as splitting opinion over its appearance..

The new Boots at the St James Quarter

Back in March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlighted the importance of hearing care globally, stating that it should now be considered a public health priority.

Glenn Jamieson, Regional Manager for Boots Hearingcare, said: “The opening of the St James Quarter Shopping Centre has been a long time coming and we couldn’t be more pleased that Boots Hearingcare has been part of this huge opening.

“Our long-term goal is to break down the barriers that have been historically in place with the topic of hearing care and how we communicate that message to the wider population and those people that need help. WHO’s report at the beginning of March highlighted the importance of hearing care on a global scale.

“The latest information shows us that one in six of the UK adult population is affected, while it is thought that, specifically within the UK, approximately 600,000 people missed out on hearing care because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

