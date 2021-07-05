Bubbly Pets in Edinburgh (Photo: SWNS).

Bubbly Pets on Minto Street in Edinburgh is bringing many interesting pet products to the UK market for the first time.

28-year-old Johnny Chui – the owner who has 15 cats and five dogs – was struggling to find the products he wanted for his pets in the UK.

After constantly shipping products from Asian markets overseas to his home in Edinburgh, Johnny and partner Melody Chung, 25, decided to ship the products over in batch and open up 'Bubbly Pets' to share the unusual products.

Kako the dog enjoying dog ice cream with Johnny and Melody from Bubbly Pets in Edinburgh who sell tofu cat litter, puppy ice cream and rare houseplants (Photo: SWNS).

Some unique items on offer in the store include dog suncream and frozen yoghurts as well as environmentally-friendly tofu cat litter.

The items get shipped over from Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, and China, and have proved a hit since the shop opened on June 2.

Mr Chui, who is from Hong Kong but has lived in Edinburgh for 10 years, has been blown away from the reaction.

Melody, Johnny, Jennis and Paul, owners of Bubbly Pets in Edinburgh who sell tofu cat litter, puppy ice cream and rare houseplants (Photo: SWNS).

He had originally hoped to open a cat café but the pandemic made him reconsider.

Mr Chui, who worked in tourism before opening the shop said, said: "It mainly started when we first got our cats about four years ago, which increased our demand for the pet products.

"We were looking for a lot of products for our pets but we couldn't find the ones we wanted in the UK.

"So we thought why don't we bring them to the market ourselves and open up a store.

A posh pet shop is selling zany products from Asia including tofu cat litter and puppy ice cream. Bubbly Pets, in Edinburgh, is bringing many products to the UK market for the first time (Photo: SWNS).

"We get our stuff from Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, and China. There is crazy stuff over there for pets.

"We've had so many people, including people in the pet industry, coming in and saying they have never seen most of the products we stock in store.

"People find it funny to see dog ice cream.

"Some of the flavours we have include honey and banana, apple banana and carrot, and strawberry and apple.

"We also do frozen yogurts which dogs go crazy for - they finish the whole tub within seconds.

"Another of our popular products is tofu cat litter.

"This stuff is really useful and good for the environment.

"You can flush it straight down your toilet, or put it in a plant pot and it dissolves within a week.

"One of my dogs had a patch of fur missing, which needed suncream.

"So I ordered in some dog suncream to help owners with similar problems.

"It's been really mad, we've had loads of positive feedback.

"Suppliers and customers have said they had never seen anything like this."

The shop also sells unusual corals and plants.

Johnny added: "Part of the business idea came from our own need for the products.

"I originally wanted to open a cat cafe, but due to covid and social distancing, that's not ideal right now.

"We also do unique corals, you can't buy them anywhere in Scotland.

"Business is doing good and gradually getting better each day.

"We renovated the shop ourselves and ordered everything in batch from overseas.

"It took half a year, but if the shipping wasn't an issue it would have taken us three months.

"It's our dream job.”

