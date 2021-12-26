Photos of Edinburgh and Glasgow city centre hotspots on Boxing Day as less shopper predicted to hit the shops due to a rise in Omicron Covid cases (Photo: KatieLee Arrowsmith, SWNS and Glasgow City Council Webcam).

However, despite this predicted dip in high street shopping on Boxing Day, research also shows that Brits are planning to spend more in this year's post-Christmas sales than they have in the last two years.

Major city centre hot spots in both Glasgow and Edinburgh looked barren on Boxing Day as less people are predicted to head into the shops on the traditionally major shopping day due to the rise in Omicron cases.

Photos of bargain hunting shoppers on Princes Street in Edinburgh portray what would be seen as a hauntingly quiet day at the shops in Scotland’s Capital before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, webcam Glasgow City Council footage of George Square on Boxing Day depicts a ghost town image of Scotland’s largest city known for its high street shopping.

Yet, elsewhere in Glasgow, shopping centre Braehead saw queues of around 200 socially distanced shoppers waiting from 5.30am for the doors of Next and JD Sports to open.

Peter Beagley, Braehead’s centre director said: “The tills were ringing in stores at the Braehead Centre today as people headed out to the sales before dawn.

“Hitting the shops on Boxing Day is as traditional as turkey, stuffing and Brussels sprouts and this year was no different.

“With staff on hand to ensure social distancing was maintained, we opened the centre three hours earlier than our usual 10am, with some stores - including Next and JD Sports - opening their doors at 7am.

“Other stores like Pandora, Lush, Jack and Jones and The Perfume Shop opened an hour earlier than usual at 9am."

The scenes come as money.co.uk predicts people across the UK are ditching the high street to shop online due to Omicron cases soaring and additional restrictions put in place.

James Andrews, senior personal finance writer at money.co.uk said: “With Omicron cases soaring and additional restrictions expected in the coming days, it’s no surprise that Brits are ditching the high street to shop online."

Yet, research into 2,000 adults across the UK, commissioned by Barclaycard Payments, shows that shoppers plan to spend an average of £247 each in the end-of-year sales – an increase of £85 on 2020.

The research from Barclaycard Payments shows Boxing Day remains the most popular day to start sales shopping for almost four in 10 (37 per cent) – up on the 27 per cent who said the same in 2020.

Harshna Cayley, Head of Online Payments, Barclaycard Payments, said: "The rise in spending when compared to the last two years is a reassuring sign for retailers.

"It shows that, despite inflation increasing and worries about the new COVID-19 variant, consumers are keen to continue the tradition of sales shopping; even when some of the larger retailers are closing their physical stores on Boxing Day itself.

