News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
1 hour ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
3 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
4 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
7 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
9 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Edinburgh St James Quarter gets new Hollister store as American clothing brand relocates from George Street

“Summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind”, says fashion brand

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

American fashion chain Hollister is returning to Edinburgh, with a new store set to open at St James Quarter this week.

The retail brand, who closed their huge George Street branch last year, are the newest addition to the £1billion shopping centre and will throw open their doors for the first time on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hugely-popular store, owned by Abercrombie & Fitch Co, sell clothes, accessories, and fragrances.

American clothing brand Hollister open at St James Quarter in Edinburgh on Friday.American clothing brand Hollister open at St James Quarter in Edinburgh on Friday.
American clothing brand Hollister open at St James Quarter in Edinburgh on Friday.
Most Popular

Hollister describes itself as “the quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer” and believes “summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind”.

It adds: “Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news was shared on social media by St James Quarter, who said on social media: “Celebrating the arrival of exciting new brands... Hollister opens this Friday, 28th April.”

Hollister is the latest designer store to open at St James Quarter, joining the likes of The Kooples, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

The new store's opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 9am to 8pm, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Read More
Look inside swish St James Quarter luxury apartments with breathtaking panorami...
Related topics:summerAmericanGeorge StreetSt James QuarterEdinburgh