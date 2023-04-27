American fashion chain Hollister is returning to Edinburgh, with a new store set to open at St James Quarter this week.

The retail brand, who closed their huge George Street branch last year, are the newest addition to the £1billion shopping centre and will throw open their doors for the first time on Friday.

The hugely-popular store, owned by Abercrombie & Fitch Co, sell clothes, accessories, and fragrances.

Hollister describes itself as “the quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer” and believes “summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind”.

It adds: “Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season”.

The news was shared on social media by St James Quarter, who said on social media: “Celebrating the arrival of exciting new brands... Hollister opens this Friday, 28th April.”

Hollister is the latest designer store to open at St James Quarter, joining the likes of The Kooples, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.