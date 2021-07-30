Are you a tattoo collector looking to fill another empty patch of skin, or are you a first timer?

Whichever you are, it’s always sensible to scope out the design you want on your skin and, even more importantly, the most reputable artists in your area.

After all, a tattoo is for life, so get one you’re not just happy with, but proud of. Luckily, Edinburgh is jam packed with award winning tattoo parlours that can help design and ink your ideal tattoo.

But with so much choice, where are the best places to go?

We decided to ask the people that know best, our readers, where they would recommend as the best tattoo parlour in Edinburgh – and they responded in their hundreds. So without further ado, here are the 11 best places to get a tattoo in Edinburgh, according to our readers.

This list is in particular order and is not a ranking.

1. Watermelon Tattoo Watermelon Tattoo on Easter Road "offer bespoke tattoos in a friendly, warm and inviting space" and say their "main priority is that you are 100 per cent happy with the design" - and our readers think this place does just that. Photo: Watermelon Tattoo Buy photo

2. DragonHeart Tattoo Recommended time and time again by our readers, DragonHeart Tattoo on Portobello High St is not only highly recommended by our readers, but also has a five star rating via Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Relatively Painless Tattoo Relatively Painless Tattoo in Portland Street was another that received plenty of mentions from our readers, and a look at their reviews on the web show our readers know wat they are talking about. Photo: Relatively Painless Tattoo Facebook Buy photo

4. Studio XIII Gallery This award winning Jeffrey Street studio is one of the highest rated tattoo studios in the Capital, with numerous high ratings across various internet sites. Our readers rank it highly too. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo