The new trainers are going down a storm. Photo credit: Lidl

Supermarket giant Lidl kicked off an unexpected trainer trend with the release of their own brand of trainers – and the brightly coloured sports shoes are hitting their Scottish stores today.

The striking yellow, blue and red trainers have proven to be an unsuspected hit with shoppers, costing just £12.99. However, sites such as Amazon and eBay UK have seen sellers listing the trendy designs for three times the original price online – with one seller setting a £599.99 ‘buy it now’ price on the auction site.

And it’s no flash in the pan, with shoppers previously paying as high as £450 for the sports shoe when they were released abroad last year by the supermarket.

Astonishingly, Lidl’s shoe brand is proving even more popular than iconic rapper Kayne West’s Yeezy brand, with figures showing that customer have made over 135,000 searches for eye catching shoes since the release was announced, whereas West’s Yeezy Boost 700 was searched a measly 33,000 times in comparison.

Very much designed with current fashion trends in mind, the Lidl shoes have are made from sustainable water-based PU and comes with a thick tongue, ankle padding and a chunky design that seem to have hit the jackpot with trainer enthusiasts.

The collection, known simply as ‘Lidl by Lidl’, has also added sports socks to combine with the trainers at a cost of £1.49, if you want to complete the look, though the discount brand has confirmed that once the clothing items are gone, they are gone.

Lidl's trainers come in a men's and women's version, with sizes ranging between 7-11.5 for men and 4-7.5 for women.

You can see Lidl full ‘Middle of Lidl’ range here.

