As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains is creating 35 new jobs in the local community with its store on Thistle Retail Park. In total, the store will employ 42 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores. It will be officially opened at 8.00 am on Saturday, August 7.

It will also be donating £2,000 to local charity Neil's Hugs Foundation, which support families and friends who have been affected by suicide. The charity runs support groups across West Lothian and Clackmannanshire and offers one-to-one support when needed. Neil’s Hugs also works to raise awareness of suicide by partnering with local schools, colleges and businesses.

the £5m Home Bargains store in Broxburn

Donna Paterson-Harvie, Neil’s Hugs Foundation founder, said: “As a small local charity, we rely on the goodwill of our local community to help us raise funds to make our work possible. This generous donation will certainly help in training our volunteers and covering expenses for volunteers to provide a much-needed support service in West Lothian.”

The new Broxburn store will join over 500 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Dillon Cooper, the new Broxburn store manager, said: “I originally started my Home Bargains journey 11 years ago, but most recently I’ve held the title of assistant manager at our Kingsway East store in Dundee.

“The prospect of opening our new site, however, on Thistle Retail Park alongside such a fantastic team has to be one of the highlights of career.”

The 20,118 sq ft store, which has been newly developed, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Dillon added: “Thistle Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

For more information on the ranges available, visit www.homebargains.co.uk.

