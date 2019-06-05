Slaters Menswear help suit up young Edinburgh people for charity black tie dinner

A SUIT retailer has stepped up after a catering social enterprise made an appeal for donations of suits for vulnerable young people to attend a black tie event.

Scran Academy, who support young leaders from challenging communities and help them to gain skills which set them up for work, are set to attend a charity black tie dinner dance at the luxurious Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club on Friday.

John Loughton, founder of the social enterprise, made the appeal on Twitter on Tuesday asking retailers to ‘help remove a barrier we all take for granted’ by offering three of their members a suit to wear to the event.

Slaters Menswear spotted the post and got in contact to offer them a chance to come to the store to be fitted for suits to wear.

Mr Loughton said: “We’re getting them out of their tracksuits and into their suits.

“We’ve got three guys going to the event who have really had it rough, these are young people with autism, who have been through the care system and have been excluded from society, we wanted to let people know that it’s better to lend a hand to young people. They are very excited for it.

“Through the social enterprise they serve food to MSPs and millionaires, so for them to go to a formal event where they will be served is a real treat.”

Connor C, 17, and Connor G, 16, made the trip to the George Street store yesterday afternoon to be kitted out for the black tie dinner dance.

The charity event is in support of mental health and is hosted by The Secret Beauty Garden.

Single tickets are priced at £80 and tables for ten are charged at £800.

The evening will feature a three course meal, dancing, music, and guest speakers.

Profits raised from the event will be donated to Scran Academy and Scottish mental health charity, SAMH.

Laura Taylor, event organiser and founder of The Secret Beauty Garden, said: “I met John through word of mouth and really admired what he was doing in the community. We have a great connection as we are both social enterprises and want to help people suffering from mental health issues.

“At the black tie dinner dance, Scran Academy’s young leaders are making homemade tablet for our guests and we will hear first hand from them on the night just how Scran has helped them move forward with their lives in a such a positive way.”

Mr Loughton added: “The donations will help us fund basics like giving them a healthy breakfast in the morning, supporting them through first ever qualifications and be a real lifeline for young people. Not only do we feed their bellies, we feed their future.

“We’ve not received a penny from council in all the time we’ve been open.”

A spokeswoman from Slaters Menswear said: “We are delighted to support Scran Academy and give the young people involved a chance to shine at the black tie dinner.

“It’s great to be able to help out in the community and wish everyone involved a great night.”