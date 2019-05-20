Smallest whisky town seeks ‘whiskiest place’ title

Have your say

A Campbeltown distillery has launched a campaign to label the town the “whiskiest place in the world”.

The Glen Scotia plant said it would hark back to Campbeltown being known as the whisky capital of the world in Victorian times, when it had more than 30 distilleries.

The campaign will be promoted at the annual Campbeltown Malts Festival from tomorrow to Thursday.

Single malts have been produced since 1832 at Glen Scotia, which was established four years after Springbank.

Glengyle, which was re-opened in 2004, is Campbeltown’s third remaining distillery.

The town will be keen to highlight its heritage since VisitScotland describes it as “Scotland’s smallest whisky-producing region”.

Glen Scotia distillery manager Iain McAlister said: “Research suggests that Campbeltown was the predominant Scotch whisky for almost 100 years.

“We’re very proud of our exceptional single malts and their contribution to both Campbeltown and Scotland’s world-leading whisky industry. Whisky is in our DNA in Campbeltown.

“After being at the forefront of production, distilling has become a way of life here and we’re looking forward to sharing our passion for whisky with visitors to this year’s malts festival.”

Argyll and Bute MSP and constitutional affairs secretary Mike Russell, who visited the distillery, said: “It’s very encouraging to see how Glen Scotia is helping to attract visitors to Campbeltown and boost recognition of its role in Scotch.

“I wish it well with its new campaign.”

An 18-year-old single malt he helped to bottle from Cask 560, a first-fill ex-bourbon cask, describes Campbeltown on the label as “the whiskiest place in the world” in honour of the region’s long-standing association with the drink.

The 57.4 per cent ABV whisky is among several due to be sampled straight from the cask by visitors taking part in Glen Scotia’s dunnage tastings at the festival.

Other events include two whisky dinners, distillery open days, walking tours and other tastings.

Master blender Michael Henry will explore Campbeltown’s history in a Glen Scotia coastal connection tasting session, in which he will explain how it has shaped and influenced the town’s whisky development.