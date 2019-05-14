Snapchat genderswap catfishing: people are using the new filter to trick others on dating apps

Have you tried the new filter from Snapchat?

The new genderswap filter on Snapchat is the latest trend to take the internet by storm.

Some men have been so impressed by their female appearance when using the filter, they’ve taken to Tinder to see who else thinks they’re good looking.

What’s the filter?

Snapchat first introduced its facial filters feature in 2012. Since then the internet has enjoyed the likes of the faceswap filter, the dog filter and the rainbow vomit filter.

The latest in filter crazes is the genderswap filter.

The filter gives women short hair, a square jaw and some facial hair for their male alter ego. For men, the filter applies long flowing locks, rosy cheeks and makeup, and tries its hardest to remove any facial hair.

Turning people into their relatives

Users have been amazed and also unnerved by how accurately the filter transforms them into opposite sex members of their family.

One user wrote on Twitter, “Snapchat’s girl filter legit turned me into one of my sisters”

Another posted, “So I put the snapchat guy filter on and now I’m my brother”

“Guys I’m dead Snapchat has a girl filter and I literally look like my sister haha,” another wrote.

What’s happening on Tinder?

So impressed with how Snapchat has transformed them, men have been trying their luck on dating apps, posing as their female filtered selves.

Speaking to LadBible, Jake Askew from Norwich, outlined how his female alter ego ‘Jess’ became very popular on dating app, Tinder.

Askew said, “To be fair I looked at myself with the Snapchat filter on and thought I looked unreal, showed my mate and we thought we'd make a Tinder just to see if I'd get any matches from it...

“Obviously didn't expect to be liked by over 1,600 thirsty lads."

Shortly after ‘Jess’ debuted on Tinder, Askew had received hundreds of matches and vulgar messages from men, believing they were talking to a woman.

Other men have been experiencing the same after taking their gender swapped versions of themselves to tinder to see what would happen.

One wrote on twitter, “Posing on Tinder using the girl snapchat filter and already been offered to travel around America with someone.”

Speaking about her brother, another tweeted, “My brother’s using the Snapchat filter to catfish guys on Tinder and it’s absolutely seen me off. HOW do these men think that is a real woman’s face?”

One Twitter user said, “Catfishing has been set to easy mode.”

What’s catfishing?

Catfishing is a term used to describe someone who pretends to be someone else online, usually in the context of dating.

If you are meeting up with someone you met online in real life, always make sure you’re being safe - meet in a public place and let someone you trust know where you’re going.