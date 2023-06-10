23 pictures looking back at people enjoying the summer sunshine in Edinburgh over the years
As Edinburgh enjoys a sunny weekend with rising temperatures, here’s a glimpse of past summers in the Capital and long, lazy days on the beach, in the pool or at the park.
By Ian Swanson
Published 10th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST
Whether it was the long, hot summer of 1976, Portobello’s now-demolished open air pool in the 1950s or sunbathing in Princes Street Gardens through the years, people in Edinburgh have always been quick to make the most of the sunshine when it appears. Here are some pictures from the Evening News archives of sunny summers gone by.
