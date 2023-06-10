News you can trust since 1873
Children and families enjoy the sunshine on the beach and promenade at Portobello in 1975.

23 pictures looking back at people enjoying the summer sunshine in Edinburgh over the years

As Edinburgh enjoys a sunny weekend with rising temperatures, here’s a glimpse of past summers in the Capital and long, lazy days on the beach, in the pool or at the park.
By Ian Swanson
Published 10th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST

Whether it was the long, hot summer of 1976, Portobello’s now-demolished open air pool in the 1950s or sunbathing in Princes Street Gardens through the years, people in Edinburgh have always been quick to make the most of the sunshine when it appears. Here are some pictures from the Evening News archives of sunny summers gone by.

Jackie Murphy tops up her tan, sunbathing in Princes Street gardens during the warm weather in Edinburgh, May 1989.

1. Topping up a tan 1989

Jackie Murphy tops up her tan, sunbathing in Princes Street gardens during the warm weather in Edinburgh, May 1989. Photo: Joe Steele

The ice cream kiosk does a roaring trade in Princes Street in June 1979.

2. Summer in Princes Street 1979

The ice cream kiosk does a roaring trade in Princes Street in June 1979. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Jane Street and Carolyn Gembles dressed for the warm weather in Edinburgh in May 1989.

3. Sunshine fashion 1989

Jane Street and Carolyn Gembles dressed for the warm weather in Edinburgh in May 1989. Photo: Joe Steele

A sunbather splashes in the sea off Portobello beach in the summer of 1991.

4. Summer splash

A sunbather splashes in the sea off Portobello beach in the summer of 1991. Photo: Graeme Hunter

