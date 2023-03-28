News you can trust since 1873
Scotland has some of the most beautiful seaside towns in the world. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Best Places To Visit Scotland 2023: 13 of the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland in 2023 - as picked by our readers

We asked our readers for their suggestions for the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland – and these are the 13 towns they chose!

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Apr 2021, 17:21 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:53 BST

Blessed with over 11,000 miles of coastline, from dramatic cliffs to white sandy beaches, Scotland is one of the most stunning countries to visit on the planet – but how much of it have you seen?

Luckily for all of us, we’re spoilt for choice when looking for picturesque seaside getaways, so if you’re looking for a new year’s getaway, Scotland is the perfect location to let your hear down.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best seaside resort they had been to in Scotland. Here are their top picks.

St Andrews: With beaches (West Sands) famous for appearing in the opening scenes of the film Chariots of Fire, this beautiful university town and home of golf has almost two miles of uninterrupted sand backed with dunes.

1. St Andrews

St Andrews: With beaches (West Sands) famous for appearing in the opening scenes of the film Chariots of Fire, this beautiful university town and home of golf has almost two miles of uninterrupted sand backed with dunes. Photo: Shutterstock

Luce Bay in Dumfries and Galloway is a perfect relaxing seaside getaway say our readers.

2. Luce Bay

Luce Bay in Dumfries and Galloway is a perfect relaxing seaside getaway say our readers. Photo: James Johnstone/Flickr/CC.

Castlebay, Isle of Barra: This charming town is the main village and a community council area on the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland and is one the most popular seaside visits on our list.

3. Castlebay

Castlebay, Isle of Barra: This charming town is the main village and a community council area on the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland and is one the most popular seaside visits on our list. Photo: Picture: Allan Wright/Shutterstock

On the banks of Loch Carron, Plockton is a picturesque village in the Scottish Highlands.

4. Plockton

On the banks of Loch Carron, Plockton is a picturesque village in the Scottish Highlands. Photo: Contributed

