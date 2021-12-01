The hotel will open their doors on December 6 this year in the heart of the city.
The building will comprise of: “20 multi-level apartment-style immersive craft beer themed rooms, each with an in-shower beer fridge, draught beer tap, fully loaded mini bar, (tuned) guitar, smart TV and record player with curated vinyl collections featuring our favourite Scottish artists.”
Scroll down for a sneak peak inside.
1. Behind the bar
The hotel will be located at 5 New Street, moments away from Waverley Station and the Royal Mile.
Photo: Brewdog
2. The bar
The building will host 20 sustainable, multi-level apartment style hotel rooms featuring everything a beer lover could want.
Photo: Brewdog
3. Inside the apartment
"The perfect BrewDog experience begins before you reach your room. DogHouse Edinburgh features two bars, each pouring from 30 taps of cutting-edge craft beer, and for those looking to relax after a long journey or a day in the city. There is also an additional outdoor terrace bar featuring fire pits in an urban oasis."
Photo: Brewdog
4. "Craft Beer Capital"
"To celebrate their latest DogHouse, on the 3rd and 4th of December, BrewDog are hosting a ‘Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush’ launch party, where the first 100 customers through the doors could win a stay in the hotel that very evening"
Photo: Brewdog