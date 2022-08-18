3. Aberlady Bay

Aberlady Bay is situated in a charming East Lothian village, so there are plenty of cafes and shops to enjoy before or after your visit to the beach. There is much to explore at this spot, including sand dunes, salt marshes, and mudflats. It makes a great day trip for Edinburgh locals, as it is only a half an hour drive from the city centre.

Photo: Jonathan Gerrard