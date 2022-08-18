While the Capital is better known for its rich history, gorgeous architecture and lively cultural events, it is also a coastal city, with many nearby beaches to enjoy.
Whether you want to sunbathe, swim or picnic, you can find the perfect spot within a 30 to 40 minute drive from the city.
1. Yellowcraig Beach
Yellowcraigs Beach in North Berwick was recently named as one of the 50 best beaches in Britain by the Times. The long stretch of sand, which offers stunning views across the dunes and through the woods, is a 45 minute drive from Edinburgh. This spot is perfect for a swim, or for local bird-watching.
2. Portobello Beach
This sandy beach, which is only a 15 minute drive from Edinburgh's city centre, is a favourite amongst locals. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the 2-mile-long stretch of golden sands or the promenade. If the weather turns, there are also lots of local cafes, restaurants, and shops nearby.
3. Aberlady Bay
Aberlady Bay is situated in a charming East Lothian village, so there are plenty of cafes and shops to enjoy before or after your visit to the beach. There is much to explore at this spot, including sand dunes, salt marshes, and mudflats. It makes a great day trip for Edinburgh locals, as it is only a half an hour drive from the city centre.
Photo: Jonathan Gerrard
4. Gullane
Gullane, a gorgeous sandy beach which is a 40 minute drive from Edinburgh, is a perfect spot for a dip! It is also an excellent location for sunbathing, walking, picnics, windsurfing and canoeing.
Photo: Alex Orr