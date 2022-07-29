4. Find something ancient while hunting fossils

There are several places near Edinburgh where you might find something genuinely prehistoric. Strawberry Wood, near the East Lothian village of East Saltoun, contains a disused limestone quarry where fossilised shells, trilobites, sea sponges and even sharks teeth can be found. Or, for guaranteed easy finds of crinoids (a sea creature that was around a mere 490 million years ago) and corals, pop over the Forth and visit the bay next to Seafield Tower, in Kirkcaldy.

Photo: Canva