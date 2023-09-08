News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh sunshine: Six perfect picnic spots in Edinburgh as experts predict 24C heat in September scorcher

We all love a good picnic on a sunny day – and we've put together a list of some of our favourite outdoor spots in Edinburgh for you to discover
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:22 BST

According to the Met Office forecasters, Auld Reekie is set for plenty of sunshine this weekend, with temperatures set to hit 24C on Saturday.

With that in mind, we've picked out six places to enjoy a perfect picnic in Edinburgh. Take a look through out photo gallery to see which spots we’ve selected.

The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens, with its many exotic plants and stunning shrubberies, is perfect picnic destination.

1. Royal Botanic Garden

1. Royal Botanic Garden

Edinburgh has several great spots where you can enjoy a perfect picnic.

2. Edinburgh picnic spots

2. Edinburgh picnic spots

Granted, it involves a bit more of a trek - but there's few better places to enjoy a walk and a picnic in Edinburgh. The most rewarding views are obviously at the peak, but there's plenty of places lower down that are just as good. Pick the right spot and the view can be truly fantastic.

3. Holyrood Park (Arthur's Seat)

3. Holyrood Park (Arthur's Seat)

Situated to the south of the city centre, The Meadows i one of Edinburgh's most popular green spaces, the Meadows - and for good reason. Not only is it a beautiful green space with plenty of history, but the park also offers plenty of facilities, such as public toilets. Best of all the Meadows welcomes barbecues, so long as you use them in one of the designated areas provided.

4. The Meadows

4. The Meadows

