4 . The Meadows

Situated to the south of the city centre, The Meadows i one of Edinburgh's most popular green spaces, the Meadows - and for good reason. Not only is it a beautiful green space with plenty of history, but the park also offers plenty of facilities, such as public toilets. Best of all the Meadows welcomes barbecues, so long as you use them in one of the designated areas provided. Photo: Third Party