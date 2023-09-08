We all love a good picnic on a sunny day – and we've put together a list of some of our favourite outdoor spots in Edinburgh for you to discover
With that in mind, we've picked out six places to enjoy a perfect picnic in Edinburgh. Take a look through out photo gallery to see which spots we’ve selected.
1. Royal Botanic Garden
The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens, with its many exotic plants and stunning shrubberies, is perfect picnic destination. Photo: Third Party
2. Edinburgh picnic spots
Edinburgh has several great spots where you can enjoy a perfect picnic. Photo: Third Party
3. Holyrood Park (Arthur's Seat)
Granted, it involves a bit more of a trek - but there's few better places to enjoy a walk and a picnic in Edinburgh. The most rewarding views are obviously at the peak, but there's plenty of places lower down that are just as good. Pick the right spot and the view can be truly fantastic. Photo: Third Party
4. The Meadows
Situated to the south of the city centre, The Meadows i one of Edinburgh's most popular green spaces, the Meadows - and for good reason. Not only is it a beautiful green space with plenty of history, but the park also offers plenty of facilities, such as public toilets. Best of all the Meadows welcomes barbecues, so long as you use them in one of the designated areas provided. Photo: Third Party