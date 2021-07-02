Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

a&o Hostels Edinburgh location, is the group’s 40th opening and has 131 rooms and 610 beds.

It is located in the Old Town, just a stone's throw from the Royal Mile, and has welcomed in its first guests today, July 1.

Preparations for the opening of the a&o Edinburgh City have been underway for several weeks - now the a&o team is looking forward to finally getting started and welcoming guests.

With its fascinating architecture and history, incredible surrounding hikes and unique food scene, Edinburgh makes for a perfect city break for anyone looking to make the most of a staycation this year, particularly those on a budget.

In addition to its central location, the hostel also offers the opportunity to enjoy social drinks at the large public bar located in the hostel’s courtyard.

From September to May 2022, a&o Hostels will be occupied by students temporarily making the hostel their home.

CEO and founder Oliver Winter said: "Edinburgh is the perfect location for our launch into the UK and we are delighted with the new hostel as it aligns our a&o promise of affordable stays in central locations. Despite recent challenges brought on by the pandemic, we are confident that travel will return and this is a huge milestone for us as a brand. In this, our 21st year of operations, we now have properties in 24 cities and nine European countries and have ambitious expansion plans and are looking at multiple locations across the UK and Ireland. We are delighted that we already have bookings at our first UK property and our friendly team are looking forward to many more.“

